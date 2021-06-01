County budget proposal

County Manager Dudley Watts presented his annual budget summary for fiscal year 2021-22 to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, May 27. The proposal includes a revenue neutral property tax rate of 68.22 cents per $100 valuation, down from a rate of 74.35 cents thanks to property revaluations.

During his presentation, Watts talked about the continuation budget, which is the estimated cost of continuing to provide the county’s current levels of service to citizens. For more, see the Tuesday, June 1, 2021 edition.