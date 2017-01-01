Attorneys appear in appellate court

Attorneys in the case against the Kernersville Family YMCA and its parent organization were in court earlier this week arguing on behalf of their clients before the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

According to the Lanier Law Group, Attorneys Bobby Jenkins and Don Higley appeared before the appeals court on Wednesday, representing the plaintiffs in Cryan v. National Council of Young Men’s Christian Association of the United States of America in what the law firm described as the first case to be heard by the state’s appellate court that involves an issue related to North Carolina’s Safe Child Act.

“The defendant claimed the portion of the Safe Child Act that permits a victim of childhood sexual abuse to bring civil claims against pedophiles and their enablers within two years of the criminal conviction of the perpetrator is unconstitutional and moved to dismiss on those grounds,” the Lanier Law Group notes in a media release about the proceedings. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 29 & 30, 2021 edition.