Stimulus money

Kernersville Town Manager Curtis Swisher asked officials to move forward with caution before committing publicly to how the Town could or should spend the more than $7 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Town of Kernersville has learned it will be receiving $7.2 million in stimulus money; however, Swisher noted during the Kernersville Board of Aldermen briefing this past Wednesday night that how that money can actually be spent isn’t all that clear. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 29 & 30, 2021 edition.