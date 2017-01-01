Commercial building fire

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to TexTech Coatings at 215 Drummond Street regarding a commercial building fire on Tuesday, April 19. According to Assistant Fire Marshal Austin Flynt, public information officer for the KFRD, the call was dispatched at 2;43 p.m. Fire officials determined that the fire started in an industrial oven, caused by fabric lint. The incident was under control within about 40 minutes and the area reopened after about an hour-and-a-half, Flynt said. Crews from Colfax, Piney Grove, Beeson and Forsyth County fire departments assisted, with about 38 firefighters on the scene.