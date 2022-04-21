Next Step Ministries Annual Report

Next Step Ministries (NSM) presented its annual report and funding request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on April 5, asking the Town for $15,000 in funding for the upcoming year.

According to the NSM financial aid request application, last year, the Town approved $12,200 for NSM, a local non-profit that provides support to battered women throughout the Kernersville area and beyond.

