Next Step Ministries (NSM) presented its annual report and funding request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on April 5, asking the Town for $15,000 in funding for the upcoming year.
According to the NSM financial aid request application, last year, the Town approved $12,200 for NSM, a local non-profit that provides support to battered women throughout the Kernersville area and beyond.
Next Step Ministries Annual Report
