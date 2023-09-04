Cain

Larry Dickson Cain, 81, of Kernersville passed away on September 4, 2023.

Born on February 4, 1942, Larry was an Air Force veteran and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. He was the former owner and manager of Hayworth-Miller-Cain Funeral Home. In 1980, he was elected to the Kernersville Board of Alderman and served as Mayor Pro Tem. He served in many capacities for local organizations including, Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, Kernersville Rotary Club, Kernersville Masonic Lodge, North Carolina Funeral Directors Association, and Mt. Gur Cemetery Association.

Left to carry on his memory are his wife of 54 years, Martha, daughter Molly Cain Barber, son-in-law Brian Barber, and granddaughter Addison Barber.

A celebration of life service will be held 6:00pm Thursday at The Crossing Church North Main Campus (formerly First Christian Church) with Pastor Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will receive friends following. A private interment will follow at a later date at Mt. Gur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kernersville Fire Department Station 42 via Town of Kernersville, Attn: Fire Rescue Department, PO Box 728, Kernersville, NC 27285 for their many late night visits to aid Larry at his home or Hasten International (www.hasteninternational.org).

