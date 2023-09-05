Lawson

Winston-Salem – Mrs. Nancy Tilley Lawson, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her daughter’s home. She was born on August 31, 1933, in Rockingham County to Tokie Tilley. Nancy was a faithful member of Linville Forest Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. For work, she was employed with Mother and Daughter for over 15 years. Nancy was a champion bowler and spent a lot of time at Northside Bowling Lanes where she taught lessons. She loved to paint figurines, work puzzles, and do word searches. Family was very important to Nancy. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who all called her “Granny”. Nancy will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

In addition to her mother, Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Elmer “Curly” Lawson; her daughter in law, Sandra Lawson; and her brother, William Edgar Tilley.

She is survived by one son, Barry Lawson (wife, Regina); one daughter, Ann Lawson Ervin; three grandchildren, Brandon Lawson (wife, Lauren), Candace Bradshaw (husband, Bryan), and Shanna Ashley (husband, Brian); seven great grandchildren, Addison, Brady, Braxton, Paisley, Camille, Colin, and Colette; her sister-in-law, Doris Lawson; brother-in-law, Al Lawson; niece and nephew, Wanda Nelson (husband, Rick) and Tim Tilley (wife, Carol); friend, Robin Tuttle; and her lifelong friend and caregiver, Jane Jester.

A funeral service for Nancy will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Linville Forest Church of Christ with Kelly Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linville Forest Church of Christ at 450 Linville Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis Supportive Care of Stokes County at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.