Fitzpatrick

Ronald “Ron” Kirkpatrick, age 90, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Mon-day, August 28, 2023.

Ron was born April 10, 1933 in Goodman, Wisconsin, the son of the late Marie Kalkofen Sewczyk. After graduating from Goodman High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served on the naval destroyer, U.S.S. Epperson during the Korean War, doing two tours from 1951-1955. He was involved in nuclear weapons testing during Operation Castle. At the time of his honorable discharge he was a Torpedoman Second Class. He then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and started his 34 year career with Allen-Bradley Company. His electronics department that he supervised was moved to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1978, where he worked until his retirement.

On August 22, 1959, Ron married the love of his life, Carol Zimpel, in Medford, Wisconsin. They raised three girls together – Colleen, Suzanne and Kim.

Ron loved hunting and fishing. He would fly to his hometown and hunt every year in November until he was no longer able to travel. Ron fished anywhere there was a lake, stream, or river. Many would say he could “catch a fish on dry land”. Ron proudly displayed many of his best trophies – both deer and fish in his office alongside his Navy medals and awards. You could find him in his office writing letters to the editors of the Kernersville and Winston-Salem newspapers stating his opinions on current affairs.

Ron was very involved with his church, Fountain of Life Lutheran. He was the treasurer of the men’s group for many years, as well as being involved in the building of the current church. He also enjoyed helping with the Christmas tree sales, yearly yard sales and other men’s group activities. He and Carol also enjoyed the trips and activities with the seniors group.

Ron loved to tell stories of his Navy days or of his hunting and fishing trips. He was so proud of his many photo albums and would show them to anyone who would take a look. He also loved to brag about his grandchildren. “Papa” was always ready for hugs and kisses.

Ron will be remembered as a loving husband to Carol of 64 years, father and grandfather. Ron was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Marie and John Sewczyk, and brother, Richard Kirkpatrick.

He is survived by: his wife, Carol; daughters, Colleen Kirkpatrick, Suzanne McLean, and Kim (Larry) Romjue; brother, John (Marie) Sewczyk; grandchildren, Amanda Prevette, Nathan (Kirsten) Prevette, Scyndi McLean, Michelle (Chris) Cody and Lauren, Sarah, and Larry Romjue; two great-grandchildren, Kristin and Sean Cody; two special ladies, Lydia Jones and Barbara Bort; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The viewing will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. The funeral service will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Monday, September 4, 2023 beginning at 2:00PM. The family will visit with friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Interment will be at Eastlawn GOM, 530 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC 27284 at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Trellis supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Win-ston-Salem, NC 27103.