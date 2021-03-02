Cain

Bernie Ray Cain, 90, went home to be with his Lord March 2, 2021.

Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 1:00PM Friday March 5, 2021 at Mt. Gur Cemetery with Pastor Matt Morrison officiating.

A native of Bladen County, Bernie Ray was the son of the late Nevie Lee Evans Cain and Empie Cain. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lois Long Cain who died in 2015. Bernie Ray was retired from the former RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was a longtime member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Kevin Cain and his wife Tracy of Kernersville; granddaughter, Sara Cain of Kernersville; brothers, William R. Cain of Garland, and Larry Cain and Martha of Kern-ersville.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com