Jane Ann Derr, age 88, passed away March 1, 2021. She was born January 14, 1933 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Loran and Luetta Critchlow. In December 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Derr, who also graduated from Wiley High, and they were married 55 years until his passing in 2006.

Jane came from a Christian upbringing and at a young age her dream was to marry a preacher and have a large family. Her prayers were answered when she married Harold who became a minister for the Church of Christ and within a few years they were blessed with five children.

Jane’s career as an accountant spanned over 50 years, up until she turned 80. She attended Guilford College in Greensboro, and most recently was an active member at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville.

Jane had a deep love for the Lord and greatly enjoyed teaching Bible classes and supporting numerous aspects of she and her husband’s ministry; which included mission work in Ghana, West Africa. Her passion for writing led her to compose spiritual hymns, poems and the publication of three Christian inspirational books. She always had a prayer on her lips and loved to share the joy of the Lord to others.

Jane’s husband, Harold Leo Derr and son, John Albert Derr preceded her in death. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah McLaughlin (Kevin), Diane Eddins, Jan White (Tim) and Cathy Ellis (Mark); eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jack Critchlow (Betty). All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life Friday morning, March 5, 2021, at 10:30am for visitation, followed by the service at 11:30am at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 South Main Street, Kernersville. Pastor Rob Decker of Triad Baptist Church will be officiating.

