Budget approvals

The Board of Aldermen discussed allocating funds on Tuesday for five new police vehicles. Of the five, three would be paid for out of insurance reimbursements after each was damaged.

According to Town Manager Curtis Swisher, the total cost of purchasing the five vehicles will be around $255,000, with insurance covering all but around $103,800. He estimated that if the Town financed the cost, payments would be about $25,000 per year for five years. Instead, Swisher recommended that the expense be taken out of the Town’s general fund. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 19 & 20, 2021 edition.