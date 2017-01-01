New scam

IRS warns North Carolina taxpayers about new wave of COVID-19 scams as second round of Economic Impact Payments are delivered

The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Criminal Investigation Division is warning North Carolina taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-19-related scams as the agency delivers the second round of Economic Impact Payments.

According to the IRS, investigators have seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment (EIP) scams and other financial schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers over the last several months.

Criminals are taking advantage of the second round of Economic Impact Payments – as well as the approaching filing season – to trick honest taxpayers out of their hard-earned money.