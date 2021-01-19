Persons of the Year

The Kernersville News annually names a Person of the Year as a way to recognize an individual or individuals for their contributions to the community. This year, we recognize the entire Kernersville faith community for how it has served not only their congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but all those in need who reached out. From the smallest among them to the largest, theirs has truly been an amazing effort in the face of great difficulty.

In looking at how each of the town’s churches and faith-based institutions served the community, it would be far easier to ask what didn’t they do? Pastors and ministers, along with their congregations, all found ways to bring messages of faith, hope and love into peoples’ homes and heartfelt and tangible assistance into the community. From drive-thru collection drives and distribution events to free meals and grocery giveaways, nothing was impossible. For more, see the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 edition.