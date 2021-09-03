Broome

Jesse Horace Broome, 79, of Kernersville, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born in Danville, Virginia.

Jesse enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, and reading. He also served in the United States Navy. A traveler in the U.S., he loved residing in sunny California but enjoyed southern foods from both Virginia and North Carolina where he was raised and eventually retired to. He was very fond of his “sweet tea”. Jesse was also a great conversationalist with a kind soul. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Obie Broome; his mother, Helen Biggs Broome; his beloved grandmother, Minnie Bones; and his granddaughter, Jamie Gail Coe.

Surviving are his daughters, Michelle Lee Broome of Kernersville, Deborah Denise Fox and husband Chad of Kernersville; son, Draxel (Randy) Ogle of Conover; and his grandson, Jonathan Paul Sealey of Winston-Salem.

A tribute will be planned at a later date.