Redus

Linda M. Redus

2/8/1945 – 9/11/2021

Kernersville – Ms. Linda Redus, age 76, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away Saturday morning, September 11th, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

Born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Robert S. Ramsey and Margaret D. Ramsey.

Linda enjoyed most things arts and crafts. She took pleasure in painting, crocheting, sewing, and making jewelry. She also loved gardening, cultivating fruits, vegetables, and flowers alike, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She attended nearly every sporting event, slumber party, and even cookout because she was always their biggest fan.

Linda was a beautiful soul with a heart for Jesus Christ, a servant’s heart. She poured her heart and her life into her family. She always loved first. She had many near death experiences, including Breast and Ovarian cancer to name a couple, but she always remained a steadfast and devout disciple of her Lord and Savior. With her unwavering love and strength, she was able to bring many people to know her Father just as she did. As life continuously challenged her earthly body’s strength, her Heavenly Father gave her comfort and protection that she found in Psalms 91.

Psalm 91

1 Those who live in the shelter of the Most High

will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

2 This I declare about the LORD:

He alone is my refuge, my place of safety;

he is my God, and I trust him.

She is survived by her two sisters; Selma R. Wrightson of Trinity, NC and Wanda L. Ebright of Hubert, NC. Her two children: son, Thomas L. Redus of Cedar Bluff, MS, and daughter Sharon B. Thurman and husband, Malcolm L. Thurman of Kernersville, NC. Her four grandchildren; Heather M. Sandifer and husband, Griffin E. Sandifer, Katelyn B. Hampton and husband Andrew T. Hampton, Kelsey M. Anderson and husband, Bryan Anderson, and Jack E. Redus. Her four great-grandchildren; Audrina M. Sandifer, Juliana L. Sandifer, Elesa A. Anderson, and Aiden T. Hampton.

Memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Friday, September 17th, 2021 at Turning Point Church, 1160 NC-66, Kernersville, NC 27284, with Pastor Josh Stahl officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 5:45 prior to the service at the church.

Flowers Arrangements can be delivered to Hayworth-Miller Kernersville: (3950 Macy Grove Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284)