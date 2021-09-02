Tilley

Ms. Dorothy I. Tilley, 95, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Dorothy, also known as “Aunt Dot” was born on August 23,1926 in Forsyth county to the late Robert Martin Tilley and Alice Calhoun Tilley. She dedicated her life to loving and serving her family, whom she loved dearly. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Aunt Dot including cooking, sitting on the porch with her fur babies and spending time with her devoted family member, Kimberly Lawson Mashburn and her children, Brittany Lawson and Hunter Mashburn of the home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Clinard (CV), Carrie Pegg (Chip), and Margaret Stewart (Ray); brother, David Tilley (Dot); and nephew, Tommy Clinard (Jean). Aunt Dot was known as a second mother to her surviving nieces, Carol Parrish (Calvin), Susan Hemreck (Preston), Brenda “BoBo” Bowden (Richard), Teresa Newsome (Frank); and nephews, Robert Clinard (Pam) and James Clinard (Kim). Also surviving are additional nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a heartfelt acknowledgement to Susan Hemrick who selflessly dedicated many years to the caretaking of Aunt Dot and provided her with a comfortable life.

A graveside service for Dot will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Frank Newsome, Jr. officiating. Memorials may be made to Kerwin Baptist Chruch at 4520 Old Hollow Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284.