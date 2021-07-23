Brady

Larry L. Brady, 73, of Union Cross, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday morning, July 23rd, 2021.

Larry was born in West Virginia on June 19, 1948, to Lee and Georgia Brady. After graduating from East Forsyth High School in 1966, he got his barber license from Winston-Salem Barber School and worked with his father at the City View Barbershop and later, in his home basement shop. After working in many jobs in the area, he retired after many years of service from the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office, where he was the warehouse manager. In his free time, he enjoyed raIsing AKC Labrador Retrievers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Georgia Brady and his brothers Dennis, Leonard, and David.

Surviving is his high school sweetheart of 54 years, Cheryl Charles Brady and his children Michael Allen Brady and Meredith Brady Tisi. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brady McDaniel, Colin and Kimberly Tisi, Lane, Tyler, and Josh Brady. His great grand children, Bryan and Kaylin Brady and his brother, Bruce (Suzie) and sister-in-law, Debra Brady. He was also close with his in-laws, and leaves his special Mother-in-Law, Ruth Ellen Charles, Ronnie (Joan) Charles and Teresa (Steve) Bledsoe, as well as several nieces and nephews. He also spent much time with his buddy, Nick Carlucci.

A graveside service will be held at Friedland Moravian Church on Tuesday, July 27th at 11:00 AM lead by Rev. Matthew Allen and Rev. John G. Rights with a visitation with the family in the church parlor starting at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care. Special thanks to Charity, Jade, and all other Trellis angels for their help.

Condolences may be expressed with family at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com or in person at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.