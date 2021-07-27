Mabe

Kernersville – Ethel Roberson Mabe of Kernersville passed into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born December 4, 1922, to Darius and Minnie Roberson. She grew up in Kernersville with her 5 brothers and 2 sisters and lived in Kernersville for all of her 98 years.

Ethel worked several years at Burlington Industries and retired from Kaiser Roth in 1985.

Ethel was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church for over 67 years. She loved her church family and enjoyed serving in many activities as Diener, member of the Chancel Choir and member of the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group for over 25 years. She enjoyed working at the Candle Tea at Christmas, trimming lovefeast candles and helping make Moravian chicken pies.

Ethel enjoyed working in her garden and growing flowers, cross stitching and reading her Bible.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Manily Sr., sisters, Lois James and Elizabeth Davis Shaw and brothers, Ernest, Henry, Wilson, Carl and Roy Roberson.

Surviving is her son, Manily Mabe, Jr. of the home, granddaughter Jennifer Mahmoud and husband Dr. Walid Mahmoud of Toledo, Ohio, and grandson the Rev. Zachary Mabe and wife Melissa of West Hartford, Ct. Also surviving are 6 great-grandchildren, Lila, Hannah, Norah and Amelia Mahmoud and Josh and Connor Mabe plus numerous nieces and nephews.

She is dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, July 29 at 11am at Kernersville Moravian Church.

Memorials may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.