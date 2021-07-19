Hampson

Shelva J. Hampson, 67, of Kernersville passed away on July 19, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center with her family by her side.

Shelva was born on January 21, 1954 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Merle and Viola Klingensmith.

She is survived by her husband, William Hampson; they shared 48 years of marriage together; daughter, Rachel Burdick (Richard); son, Joel Hampson (Carley); sisters, Cheryl (Gary) and Tracy; brothers, Dan (Janet) and John; grandchildren, Benjamin, Katelyn, Zachary, Dylan, Tyler and Samantha; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shelva was a beloved member of the Walnut Cove Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Shelva loved being with her family and doing activities together. They shared a love of the outdoors and travel.

A private memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, July 31st at 1:00 p.m.