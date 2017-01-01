The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 to approve the site plan for the Trail Ridge subdivision at County Line Road and Debra Lane following a preliminary subdivision review during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2021 edition.
Board okays Trail Ridge subdivision
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 to approve the site plan for the Trail Ridge subdivision at County Line Road and Debra Lane following a preliminary subdivision review during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.
