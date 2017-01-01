Kerner Road rezoning

A rezoning case to be heard by the Kernersville Planning Board on Monday night, Oct. 11, has generated neighborhood interest from those who live in the Kerner Road area. One resident has even dedicated a Facebook page to the case.

Tiffany Ramos created the “SAY NO to Kerner Rd./Fairweather Dr. Rezoning” page in response to the upcoming case. Since then, concerned residents have held several in-person meetings in neighborhoods around the site, with Ramos saying what they’ve found is that people aren’t even aware that a change in zoning for the property is being proposed.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2021 edition.