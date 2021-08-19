Forsyth County has completed the purchase of more than 200 acres of wooded, waterfront property on Belews Lake for development of a new regional park.
The 216-acre tract of land is located on Craig Road, just northeast of Belews Creek Road. The owner, Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, agreed to sell the property to the county for $640,000, as indicated on documentation filed with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds earlier this month. For more, see the Thursday, August 19, 2021 edition.
Belews Lake park
