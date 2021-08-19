The Kiwanis Club of Kernersville is hosting a Back to School Bash at the Kernersville YMCA on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to kick off the school year and promote reading.
“This is a fun, free event to celebrate the beginning of the school year,” said Kiwanis Club member Bruce Boyer.
For more, see the Thursday, August 19, 2021 edition.
Back to School Bash
The Kiwanis Club of Kernersville is hosting a Back to School Bash at the Kernersville YMCA on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to kick off the school year and promote reading.
Previous post: Third doses
Next post: Belews Lake park