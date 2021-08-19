Back to School Bash

The Kiwanis Club of Kernersville is hosting a Back to School Bash at the Kernersville YMCA on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to kick off the school year and promote reading.

“This is a fun, free event to celebrate the beginning of the school year,” said Kiwanis Club member Bruce Boyer.

