Mask mandate

Governor Roy Cooper did not reinstate a statewide mask mandate this week, despite the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this month. Instead, he left the decision to again require indoor masking in public settings to local municipalities.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a citywide mask mandate that went into effect at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and although public health officials discussed masking with county commissioners on Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners did not issue their own directive one way or another.

