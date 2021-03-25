Austin

Joan Mawicke Austin, 85, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Born in Chicago, Illinois July 25, 1935, Joan was the daughter of the late Mary Malone and Clement Mawicke. She was a graduate of Baret College in Lake Forest, Ill. Joan then married William B. Austin, Jr. in 1959, living in Raleigh, NC until 1972 when they moved to Kernersville, NC. She was one of the original members of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC. Joan touched the lives of so many people with her positive outlook on life.

Survivors include her three sons, William Bryant Austin, III and wife, Jane of McKinney, Texas, Robert Clement Austin and wife, Amy of Denver, NC, and James Neal Austin and wife, Jennifer of Garner, NC; grandchildren, Ansley Suarez and husband, Drew, Ruby Davis, Maggie Austin, Lindsay Austin, Zachary Austin, and Tanner Austin and wife, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Caroline and Austin Suarez; brother Henry E. Mawicke of Kenilworth, Ill; and sister-in-law Janet Mawicke of Northbrook, Ill.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Haley Marie Austin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 4:00PM Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. There will be a visitation and viewing prior to the service on Tuesday from 2:00PM to 3:45PM at the church.

Interment will be held 1:00PM Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Jefferson City Cemetery, 165Wm Jb Blevins Dr., Jefferson, NC 28640 with Father Brendan Buckler officiating.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Shepherd’s Center or to Holy Cross Catholic Church, both of Kernersville, NC.