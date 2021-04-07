McGee

KERNERSVILLE- Edith Elizabeth Glidewell McGee, age 102, passed away on Sunday, April 4. She was born in Beaver Creek Community in Stokes County, North Carolina on November 14, 1918. Her parents were Lillar Hicks and Henry Gilbert Glidewell. Edith is the last surviving member of her generation. At a very young age, the family moved to Sedge Garden Community near Kernersville. Edith lived in Kernersville until her health necessitated a move to Countryside retirement community at the age of 95.

Edith is survived by her daughters Ernestine Smith of Greensboro, Rebecca Hedgecock of Kernersville and JoAn Williard of Clemmons. Her grandchildren Kevin Smith (Elizabeth), Christina Williard Brown and Caroline Hedgecock also survive, along with six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joys of her life. In addition to her brothers and sisters, predeceasing Edith were her husband, Horace McGee, grandsons Alan Korey Smith and Timothy Franklin Hedgecock, and sons-in-law Carroll Hedgecock and Keith Smith.

Edith’s was a life well lived. At an early age, Edith learned the value of hard work, and passed that trait along with independence along to her family. No matter where life took her, that independence and joy of living prevailed. If you had to use one word to describe her, resilience would be it. To quote Edith, “I try to be happy everywhere I go”, this said while enjoying a visit during the Covid 19 quarantine. Her life spanned a time and changes rarely witnessed by one person. She survived two pandemics. At a very young age, her family moved to Sedge Garden in a wagon, and she witnessed cars, airplanes and electricity becoming commonplace. She was an Army wife during World War II. She worked at various textile mills, Pilot Life Insurance Company and Prudential Insurance prior to retiring. She always had a hobby, from ceramics, to quilting to cross stitch and finally knitting. Edith loved adventure and to travel. Travels included multiple trips to Europe, Australia and most of the United States. She loved the beach and fishing, and for several years, spent a lot of time at her second home on Oak Island.

When she was no longer able to spend time at the beach, she started attending water aerobics classes at the YMCA in Kernersville, and went regularly well into her 90’s. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday School, was a choir member, a member of the “Sugar Sticks Singers” and various other committees and activities. She attended church every Sunday for many years, and most Sundays, she enjoyed lunch with her friends from church, “The Lunch Bunch”.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dick Pridgen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to thank her many friends who, through the years after she lost her vision, continued to include her in activities at the Y and church, enabling her to remain socially active. They also thank her caregivers and the staff at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale for their love and care.

Memorials may be made to the Union Grove Baptist Church Land Purchase Fund or to the Cemetery Fund at 5424 Union Grove Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310, or to the charity of ones choice.