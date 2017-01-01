9/11 ceremony

Oak Ridge Military Academy (ORMA) hosted a ceremony on Sept. 9 to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. “We honor the people that died at 9/11, a tragedy,” stated ORMA President Steve Wilson. “I gave a short talk about what happened and the importance of it and how America responded. It is very important that we don’t let young students and cadets forget what occurred. This occurred before they were born. It is also very important that we honor our military, fire department and police departments.”

At the event, ORMA cadets, ORMA staff members and others were all in attendance.

“We had local firemen from Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Stokesdale and, of course, any military personnel that were available. We had the cadets there and the flag was at half-mast. We had procedure calling the cadets to attention and then we had a speech. At the end, we placed an honorary wreath at the flagpole,” Wilson said.

