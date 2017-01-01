Animal cruelty

Forsyth County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a Walkertown man accused of multiple allegations of crimes against nature, deferring instead to federal offenses recently lodged against the defendant.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, of 6085 Cain Forest Drive, had been facing 17 counts of crimes against nature stemming from an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) that began following execution of a search warrant in March.

According to the FCSO, investigators received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was utilizing a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs. Investigators immediately took action to verify the information and gather the facts. As a result of evidence uncovered during the investigation, FCSO investigators obtained a search warrant on Thursday, March 24.

FCSO officials announced 17 additional charges of felony crime against nature against Blackmon on March 30, as well as the arrest of a second individual, identified as Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King. Abbott was charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. She pleaded guilty to the charges in Forsyth Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

A federal indictment against Blackmon was handed down in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro on June 25. A federal warrant for Blackmon’s arrest was issued the following day.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 17 & 18, 2022 edition.