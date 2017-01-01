CCM supplies drive

First Baptist Church of Kernersville is hosting a food drive to support Crisis Control Ministry (CCM) on Saturday, September 24, from 10 am until 1 pm. Anyone wishing to help support CCM can drop off food at 401 Oakhurst Street at the front of the church.

Volunteers will be on hand to accept your food and assist in removing it from your car. You only have to drive up and drop it off under the covered entrance at the front of the church. All non-perishable items will be accepted during these hours. If you have any questions, you may contact the church office at 336-993-2577.

Wish List Items:

•Hamburger Helper

•Canned Carrots

•Ketchup

•Canned Pumpkin

•Canned Cranberry

•Jello pudding mix

•Canned Mixed Vegetables

•Canned Salmon

•Canned ham or

Spam

•Dish Soap

•Laundry Detergent

•Shampoo

•Disinfectant