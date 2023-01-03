Lowe

Liberty – Mrs. Joyce Stewart Lowe, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born on March 12, 1947, in Surry County to the late Metta Atkins Sillesen. Joyce was a 1965 graduate of East Forsyth High School. Family was everything to Joyce and she loved to spend time with them. She also loved to cook and provide meals for her family. She had an extensive recipe collection. Joyce enjoyed doing cross stich, needle point, and collecting angels. She also loved collecting family photos. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Ronny Lowe; son, Ed Lowe (wife, Carey); Rebecca Lowe James (husband, Aaron); seven grandchildren, Kendra Moore, Katryna Sloat (husband, Sean), Austin, Phillip, Autumn, Lauren, and Dennis Aaron “Junior” James; and four great grandchildren, Ryan, Ayden, Gibson, and Elliette.

A funeral service for Joyce will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to AuthoraCare Collective at 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.