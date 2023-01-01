Simpson

Morrell “Morrie” Bryan Simpson Jr., 81, passed away at River Landing on January 1, 2023. He was born in Kernersville, NC on October 6, 1941, to Morrell “Sonny” and Doris Simpson. Morrie is survived by his loving wife, Martha Simpson of the home; two sons, Bryan (Kelly) Simpson of Summerfield, N.C., and Bradley (Michele) Simpson of Wilmington, N.C.; three granddaughters, Sydni Simpson, Peyton Simpson and Avery Simpson. He is also survived by 2 siblings Martha Honeycutt (Eddie) and Paul Simpson (Janice). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny & Doris, and his sister, Doris Simpson Grubbs.

Morrie attended Kernersville High School where he played football and baseball. He continued to graduate from East Carolina University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. Morrie obtained his Master’s Degree in Education from UNCG and an Administrative Degree from Duke University. He enjoyed a long career in education where he served in a variety of roles but there’s no doubt that being a coach was his favorite role of all. He loved all sports and truly enjoyed making a difference in the lives of each of his student athletes. In retirement, Morrie stayed busy being a Granddaddy, traveling, hunting, and of course playing golf. He could often be found with friends playing a round at River Landing.

Those that knew Morrie will remember a kind soul with a generous spirit. If anyone ever needed anything he would go out of his way to make sure that their needs were met. He loved nothing more than to be in a room surrounded by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at River Landing Retirement Community, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235 in the multipurpose room on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 am. The family asks that memorials please be made to Hospice of The Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 in lieu of flowers.