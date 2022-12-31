Cofer

Brian Michael Cofer, 57, of Kernersville passed away on December 31, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of the late Larry Wayne Cofer and Patricia Walton Copple and husband to Pamela Vanhoy Cofer

Brian was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, and uncle to all of his family. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1983, where he lettered in golf and competed in the state champi-onship. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1987 with a finance degree and from High Point University in 1991 with an accounting degree.

Brian loved to play golf and enjoyed watching many sports, especially football. Although he fa-vored the ECU Pirates, he became a Demon Deacon fan at an early age and remained a loyal fan. He was employed with Wachovia, now Wells Fargo, for almost 33 years. He also regularly at-tended Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Vanhoy Cofer; his mother, Patricia (Ernest) Copple; his son, Ben (Shanna) Richardson; his sister, Amy (Greg Hardy) Cofer Friddle; his mother-in-law, Agnes Vanhoy; his in-laws, Lora (Gary) Clark and Carla (Mike) Blackburn; his special niec-es, Hannah (Chad) Friddle Burris, Logan Friddle, Peyton Friddle, and many other nieces, neph-ews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins; his aunts, Kay (Tom) Gordon and Sue Madden; and half brothers, Brent and Scott Holshouser.

In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Jackie Walton and grandmother, Alma Fulp.

The family will receive visitors at Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284 on January 5, 2023 from 1 -2 p.m. Funeral services follow at Kernersville Wesleyan Church at 2 p.m. on January 5, 2023 with Pastor Travis Shannon and Pastor Leon Thompson of-ficiating. Interment will be at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 530 Dobson St, Kerners-ville, NC 27284.

Brian was a regular contributor to Trellis Supportive Care and the American Heart Association. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to these organizations in his name.