McCauley

Robert Charles McCauley, 78, of Kernersville passed away on December 25, 2022 at his home. A native of Collinsville, Illinois, he was the son of the late Robert and Jessie McCauley, and husband of Sandra McCauley.

Robert served in US Army for four years. After service in the military he began a career as a manager in Human Resources for Owens Illinois Glass Company. Later he also worked for Jostens in Winston-Salem.

He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, reading mystery books and traveling to the beach. He was known for his sense of humor and his kind heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years; daughters, Ann McCauley, Lisa Musten (Brandon); grandchildren, Lindsay and James Musten, and his dog Maggie.

The family will receive friends at Pierce – Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville Chapel on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 2pm-2:30pm. Memorial services will be at 2:30pm with Rev Al Boesenberg, officiating. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Please share a memory with the family via the online Tribute Wall.

