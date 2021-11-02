Maxwell

James Chesley Maxwell, Jr., 73, of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Kernersville Medical Center.

Born, September 27, 1948, in Richlands, Virginia. He was the son of the late James Chesley Maxwell, Sr. and Dorothy Allen Maxwell. James was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He enjoyed spending time supporting his alma mater as a spectator for various sports programs. James spent his career in textiles, and had the opportunity to work for various companies before retiring from Highland Industries in Kernersville. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville.

Left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, are his wife, Judy Maxwell; son, James Chesley Maxwell III; daughter, Lesley Maxwell Page (John); sister, Peggy Hughes (Robert), Clara Yarber (Blane), Ann Hillard (Jerry); brothers, Andy Maxwell, Sid Maxwell (Sherri); nephews, Jacob Hillard, Cody Yarber, Brock Maxwell, and Tucker Maxwell.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service with the Rev. John Pruitt officiating. There will be a time of reflection held prior to the service from 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in James’s memory may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville.

