Brian Keith Long, 41, passed away on October 14, 2021 in Ridgeland, SC with his wife and children by his side. Brian was born August 23, 1980 in Forsyth County at Forsyth Hospital. He was the loving son of Douglas Long and Patricia Long.

Brian graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School, class of 1998. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his time in service he did Communications, Recruiting Duty, Career Planner and served 3 tours in Iraq. He was in for 15 years and was a SSgt. While serving in the reserves he went and got his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration at High Point University, Class of 2007. Brian had many talents such as Cellular Communications he owned Long Wireless Communications, Commercial/Residential Sales in Pest Control but his time in service was what he loved the most.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years Heather Long and children, Charlee Long, Nicole Rush, Natalie Rush, Gregory Rush, Jr., and Brooke Naghdi. The family resided in their home in Clemmons, NC. He was a loving father and husband. Brian sang in their church praise team at Journey Church of Lexington. He was loved by all that knew him and his laugh could fill an entire room. Brian was a man that would help anyone and loved telling dad jokes to make you smile.

Also surviving are his brother, David Long (Nobleza) and sister, Kellie Long; many nieces and a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins; a grandfather, Robert Davis Sr. and a grandmother, Rachel (Long) McKnight. Brian is preceded in death by his grandfather, Grady D. Long and grandmother, Anne S. Davis.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Oaklawn Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Leonard and Pastor Jay Boyce officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

