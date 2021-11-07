Welborn

Linda Cook Welborn, 69, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Born March 5, 1952, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Carl Clayton Cook and the late Allie Willard Cook. Linda was retired manager for Winston Salem Credit Union and a member of Green Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David A. Welborn of the home; sons, Chad E. Davis and wife Brandi of Winston-Salem, and Robert Shane Davis of Lowgap; daughter, Niki Cobb and husband Jerry of Winston-Salem; sisters, Carlene Smith of Wallburg, and Nancy Mabe and husband Larry of High Point; granddaughters, Alianna Cobb and Ziva Cobb.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Green Street Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Hensley and Mr. Daniel Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Abbotts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.