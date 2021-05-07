Hill

WINSTON SALEM – Lois Styers Hill, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021, after a period of declining health. Lois was born on July 5, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Luther and Hazel Styers. She was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School and worked at Southern Bell Phone Company. She married Hilton G. Hill, Sr. on October 30, 1955. Lois’ favorite past time was racing, trips to the beach, but most of all, spending time with her children. Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Hilton G. Hill, Sr; five children, Hilton G. Hill, Jr. (Bridgett) of Walnut Cove, Wayne Lee Hill (Jennifer) of Belews Creek, Karen Brewer (Robbie) of Winston-Salem, Susan Stanley, and David Allen Hill; 11 grandchildren, A.J. Quakenbush (Lea), Krista Brendle, Zachary T. Hill, Cameron Hill, Michael M. Lashmit, Tyler R. Lashmit, Chris Stanley, Brittany M. Lashmit, Brittany March, Courtney Brewer, and Maranda Renigar; six great grandchildren, Landyn Brendle, Braelynn M. Walker, Bentley L. Walker, Cooper Renigar, Carson Renigar, and Bristol Renigar; one sister, Shelby Fields of Troy; one brother, L.C. Styers (Susan) of Clemmons; sisters-in-law, Janice Taylor of Holden Beach, and Donnie Beauchamp of Lewisville; one brother-in-law, Roger Hill of Lewisville. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com