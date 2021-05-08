Matthews

Kernersville – Mrs. Ruby Jean Neal Warren Matthews, 86, passed away May 8, 2021 at the Piedmont Christian Home. Ruby was born March 22, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Gilmer Ladd Neal and Ila Doss Neal. Ruby loved working in her yard, watching her gospel shows and listening to gospel music. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Kemp W. Warren, three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are; her two children, Lynn Warren, and Kent Warren (Becky), three grandchildren, Hunter Warren (Nichole), Amber Brown, and Brandon Brown, five great grandchildren, Cierra, Nevaeh, Sabra, Levi, and Paisley, a god daughter, Rhonda Stephens, many special nieces and nephews, and a special caretaker, Sharon Walters.

A private family graveside service will be held for at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church 1018 Piney Grove Rd. Kernersville, NC 28284, or to Belews Creek Church of Christ 851 Belews Creek Rd. Belews Creek, NC 27009.

