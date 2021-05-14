Gary Lee Cagle, 67, of Asheboro, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Randolph Health in Asheboro.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Asheboro, with Pastor Dallas Street officiating. Burial will follow in Callicutt Memorial Church Cemetery.

Born on April 4, 1954, in Randolph County, NC, Gary was the son of the late Claude Ritzle Cagle and Nancy Doris Kiser Cagle. He retired as a dispatcher with the Kernersville Police Department after 21 years of service. After retirement he had a successful computer repair business and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He accomplished this even though he was a quadriplegic since age fifteen. He lived a full and productive life and grew strong in his faith. Gary was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Asheboro.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Claude Ritzle Cagle, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Ruby Cagle.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Neal Cagle of the home; sister, Hope Cagle of Asheboro; brothers, Charles Robert Cagle of Lake Tillery, Tony Ray Cagle of Asheboro; aunts and uncles, Rachel Brown, Hal Cagle and wife Betty Jo; nieces and nephews, Brandy Rich, Josh Rich, Tabitha Cagle, Chris Cagle, Chuck Cagle, and Patricia Cagle; and best friend, Danny Shoaf.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Ridge Funeral Home in Asheboro.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

