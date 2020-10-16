Laughridge

Goldie Cooper Laughridge, 90, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday October 16, 2020.

A private service celebrating her life will be held Sunday October 25, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Main Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

A native of McDowell County, NC, Goldie was the wife of the late Koy Mack Laughridge and the daughter of the late Grover Thomas Cooper and Lillie Hicks Cooper. Goldie retired from Burlington Industries with more than 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church for more than 10 years. Goldie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, who were the love of her life.

Survivors include her daughter, Tance Laughridge of Jamestown, NC; two grandsons, Trent Smith of Warm Springs, VA, and Cliff Smith and wife, Jodi of Mooresville, NC; and two great grandchildren, Easton Smith, and Emery Smith.

In addition to her husband and parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her three sisters, Barbara Gladden, Jeanette Bell, and Dorothy Cooper.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to a charity of donor’s choice.