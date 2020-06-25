Early voting

For those chomping at the bit to cast your ballot in this year’s election, the polls are open at select locations. Early voting began today, Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

For this year’s November 3 general election, the county has opened 16 early voting satellite locations, including three in eastern Forsyth County.

Voters in Kernersville will be able to cast their ballots at the Kernersville Paddison Memorial Branch Library, located at 248 Harmon Lane. Another nearby early voting location is the Sedge Garden Recreation Center, located at 401 Robbins Road, south of town off Kernersville Road.

In Walkertown, voters will be able to cast their ballots early at the Walkertown Branch Library, located at 2929 Main Street.