Virus updates

Forsyth County public health officials reported eight new deaths and 536 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the community since Friday.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), one death and 156 cases were reported on Saturday, followed by four more deaths and 220 cases on Sunday and three deaths and 160 cases on Monday.

Total deaths in Forsyth County now stand at 298. Four new deaths were reported in Kernersville.

