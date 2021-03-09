Graffiti

A rash of vandalism reports involving graffiti around Kernersville appear to be gang-related, at least as far as the symbols and signs attached. So far, several arrests have been made, according to police.

“It appears more than one group has been involved in the graffiti throughout town. At this time, we have charged multiple juveniles and charged/arrested Mr. Lawrence Frank Edwards,” said Kernersville Police Department Sgt. Frank Sanchez, a member of the department’s Community Engagement Team.

