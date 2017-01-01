Vaccine clinics for students

Mineral Springs Middle, Northwest Middle, Carver High and Parkland High schools will serve as host sites for COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials, the goal of the clinics is to improve vaccination access for students in the newly approved age range of 12 –15 as well as provide open vaccine access to anyone that is eligible in the community that still needs and wants to get vaccinated.

The two middle school clinics will take place on Thursday, May 20 from 1 – 4 p.m. The two high school clinics will take place on Friday, May 21 from 2:50 – 6 p.m.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 15 & 16, 2021 edition.