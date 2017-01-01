Armed robbery

On Saturday, May 15, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a reported armed robbery at the Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes.

Police said it was determined a suspect entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash while threating those inside with a firearm.

The suspect was described as a black male with a slim build. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.