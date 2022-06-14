Town Wellness Center

Town officials celebrated the opening of a new Wellness Center in partnership with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for employees and their families with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, with the idea to create an onsite health center dating back to early 2016.

Angie Whitley, safety and risk manager for the Town of Kernersville, has served as the project manager for the new Wellness Center for the past year, leading research, proposal requests, selection and implementation.

