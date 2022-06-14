Fire Station 44 closed

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) has permanently closed Fire Station 44 on Teague Lane, relocating Engine 44 and crew to the Beeson Crossroads Fire & Rescue Department (BCFRD) Station 26 at 1105 Old Salem Road.

The KFRD made the move on Monday, June 13, with KFRD Chief Scott Alderman and Deputy Chief Ronnie Boles joining BCFRD Chief Scott Hampton and their crews in implementing the changeover.

