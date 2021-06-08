State approves addition of a cardiac cath lab

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center (KMC) will develop a cardiac cath lab on its campus after state health regulators gave conditional approval to a new expansion project at the local hospital.

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation’s (NCDHSR) decision will allow Novant Health to transfer a cardiac catherization equipment unit from Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (FMC) in Winston-Salem to the Kernersville campus. The $8.22 million project will enable KMC to begin offering cardiac catherization services to patients.

