Telecommunicator of the Year

Jeff Lemons of the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) has been named the 2021 Telecommunicator of the Year by the North Carolina chapter of APCO following his actions after a KPD officer was shot in the line of duty earlier this year.

“Jeff was chosen as N.C. Telecommunicator of the Year through APCO, which is the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. He was presented the award through the annual state conference that took place virtually this year,” said Lauran Stroupe, communications supervisor for the KPD, of the May 5 ceremony.

