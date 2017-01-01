Starbucks

Earlier this month, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved plans to redevelop a former bank building off Pineview Drive that has sat vacant for several years.

Developer Tony Alford plans to divide the building in half, creating space for two tenants. While planning documents only report that one of the potential tenant’s plan to open a coffee shop, it has been confirmed in at least one public meeting that the tenant will be Starbucks.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 23 & 24, 2021 edition.